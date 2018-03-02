Postponements hit Bostik League

The recent cold weather has forced a number of Bostik League clubs to postpone their fixtures this weekend.

In the Premier Division Needham Market’s trip to Met Police has been called off, meaning Richard Wilkins’ men will have to wait until Tuesday’s home clash with Burgess Hill Town for the chance to carry on their impressive run of form.

Meanwhile, in the North Division AFC Sudbury have announced the postponement of their home encounter against Witham Town, while Mildenhall Town have followed suit with their match versus bottom-of-the-table Romford.

Soham Town Rangers also have the weekend off after their encounter at Ware suffered the same fate.

As it stands, Bury Town’s trip to Grays Athletic is still on, making it the only fixture in the division to have not yet been postponed.

Yesterday, the Thurlow Nunn League instructed all of its clubs to postpone their weekend games.