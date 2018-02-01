Plaudits for goalscorers after Hall’s big victory

While Dean Greygoose was quick to credit his entire Mildenhall Town side for Saturday’s 5-2 win at Tilbury, he had special praise for the two goalscorers, writes Liam Apicella.

Tom Debenham, who joined the club as a defender in November last year, fired in four goals as he continues to impress as a converted striker, while experienced midfielder Gareth Simpson notched his second goal of the campaign.

ON TARGET: Gareth Simpson

On Debenham’s four-goal salvo, Greygoose said: “Because they have a big striker, I actually considered moving Tom to the back before the game.

“He has been great for us and has showed a great attitude since he joined.

“On Saturday he was first class, and not just because he scored four goals.

“He worked hard, caused plenty of problems and never allowed the ball to come back easily.”

Meanwhile, Simpson has become a key part of the Mildenhall midfield in recent weeks, having had a spell out of the side earlier in the season through injury and unavailability.

Greygoose added: “Simo is doing a great job for us — he seems to be getting better and better.

“He was still running after the ball in the 94th minute on Saturday like it was the first minute.

“I cannot praise him enough for how he looks after himself. He is an example to all of the players at the club.

“And it is not just his fitness — he gives us more than that. On Saturday he won the ball back, passed it well and it was great to see him get a goal.”

The win at Tilbury stretched Mildenhall’s positive run to 11 points from the last 18 on offer, which places them fifth in the Bostik League North Division form table over that period.

Next up for Mildenhall is home encounter against Grays Athletic at Recreation Way on Saturday (3pm).

When the two teams met earlier in the season there was nothing to split them as the game ended 2-2.

Former Cambridge United and Norwich City frontman Danny Crow should return for Mildenhall after illness, while loanee Jake Hallett is set to continue in goal.