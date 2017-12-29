Patience wears thin at Mildenhall following Boxing Day league defeat

Dean Greygoose admits he has now lost patience with his players after their 1-0 home loss to AFC Sudbury stretched their winless league run to 15 matches.

It had been a golden opportunity for the Hall to gain valuable places in the Bostik League Division One North table.

But the visitors instead enjoy the climb as Mildenhall remain rooted to 18th position.

It was a performance their manager said was ‘not good enough’ as he lambasted the attacking ability of his team in recent times and vowed to ‘make changes’ going forward.

Greygoose said: “I’m very disappointed with the way we attacked, I can’t even guess how many set plays and crosses we had, but no-one shot.

“I have to make changes, I’ve given people a chance but that’s it, I’ve got to change it.

“We’ve got two or three youngsters who I kept out of the team and they’ve got to be involved because at least they’ll have a go at scoring.

The result follows a 1-1 away draw at Ware on Saturday, December 23, a result Greygoose was similarly disappointed by.

They were undone by a 94th-minute equaliser — after Nick Ingram had put them ahead with a 45th-minute first half goal.

Greygoose added: “We should have absolutely buried them but instead drew 1-1.

“We started well this season, we had a great cup run, and a fairly new team.

“Some of the players I’ve brought in look pretty decent, but we’re chucking points away. We just had no killer instinct”

He said the problem lay in the midfield and forward positions, a problem he sees as his to correct over the next few fixtures.

Mildenhall host mid-table Hertford Town on Saturday (3pm) and Greygoose expects a vast improvement.

n Needham Market are five points and four places from the Bostik League Premier Division relegation spot, following a 2-2 home draw with Folkestone on Saturday that was followed by a pleasing 3-2 win at Brightlingsea Regent on Boxing Day as John Sands scored his fourth goal in four games back. The Marketmen travel to Wingate & Finchley tomorrow (3pm) before hosting Leiston on Monday (1pm).