Ofosu moves on as brother joins Hall

Dean Greygoose had hoped that the Ofosu brothers would form a key part of the Mildenhall Town attack between now and the end of the season.

However, having added striker Andrew to his squad on Friday evening following a stint at Hayes & Yeading, it was announced at the weekend that younger sibling Claudio was to depart Recreation Way.

Claudio joined Mildenhall on loan from League Two side Stevenage in December and went on to make 13 appearances for the Bostik League North Division outfit, scoring three goals.

But after featuring in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Potters Bar Town — a game that marked Andrew’s debut as a second-half substitute — Stevenage informed Greygoose they would be recalling their player ahead of another loan switch to higher-league Kings Langley.

“Claudio has been brilliant for us from day one,” said Greygoose.

“He has really pushed on during his time with us, shown a great attitude and always had a smile on his face.

“We wish him well for the future and really hope he is able to go on from here and get a professional contract.”

Greygoose knows all about Andrew’s credentials, having previously managed the 23-year-old during their time together in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division at Haverhill Rovers.

He scored seven times in the Evo-Stik League South East for Hayes this term and Greygoose is hoping for further goals from the centre-forward.

“Andrew is more of a natural goalscorer than his brother,” added the Mildenhall boss.

“He is very direct and like Claudio he wants to get the ball down and run at teams.

“He is a really exciting addition to the squad and it was nice to see against Potters Bar just how much he has improved as a footballer since we were together a few years ago at Haverhill.”

The draw with Potters Bar kept up Mildenhall’s positive form in recent weeks, with Greygoose’s men having tasted defeat just twice since Boxing Day.

And while they had goalkeeper Jake Hallett to thank for helping ensure the spoils were shared, Greygoose believes the performance highlighted the team’s enhanced levels of resilience.

“They were a really good side and we had to dig in at times,” he said.

“Jake has made a fantastic save to keep it at 0-0, but we also posed a threat of our own and their ‘keeper has had to make a smart stop or two.

“It was a really good and tough game — one we would probably have lost even a month ago.

“But we are staying in games better now and that is really pleasing.”

There was one potential sour note to come out of the weekend’s encounter, though, as Tom Debenham was forced off after 10 minutes with an ankle injury.

Greygoose is hoping the defender/striker will not be sidelined for too long, but has admitted he is a doubt for Saturday’s trip to promotion candidates Maldon & Tiptree (3pm).

Last month’s reverse fixture between the two teams at Recreation Way ended in a 2-2 draw.