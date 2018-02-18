Morton praises his side after Wood’s treble puts Gym United into last four

FA SUNDAY CUP

QUARTER-FINAL

Lebeqs Tavern Courage FC 1

Gym United 3

Matt Morton hailed his side’s game management after a treble from Andrew Wood in Bristol booked their place in the FA Sunday Cup semi-finals.

At Bristol Manor Farm Park, Thetford Town striker Andrew Wood was responsible for all of his side’s goals, having also hit a brace in each of the last two rounds.

But club chairman, manager and player Morton said the ‘massive’ win was very much down to a whole team effort.

“Once the game started we came out of the traps really quickly,” he said.

“It was the best start we have had, in terms of intensity.

“I think the scoreline more reflects our game management than our domination.

“They probably had more possession than us but they could not get behind our defence and could not live with our counter-attack.”

After Bury-based Bury Sunday League side Gym had an early penalty on Tanner Call turned down, Wood put them ahead in the 20th minute after controlling a superb diagonal pass by Ross Bailey before he drew the ‘keeper and rolled the ball in.

Soon after Gym were given a penalty for a foul on Jack Brame but Wood saw his spot-kick well saved.

There was a big moment in Gym’s favour around the half-hour mark when Lebeqs’ standout player, Tristan Plummer, was sent off for an alleged stamp on Brame.

It looked like the second goal would not arrive, but the Suffolk side were given another penalty just after the hour mark, from which Wood colly slotted in this time.

Ten minutes from time he completed his hat-trick with a great solo run and finish, while Lebeqs pulled one back from their own penalty late on.

The semi-final draw took place on Tuesday with Gym set to go up against Liverpool side Mayfair FC at a neutral venue, likely to be a National League ground, on March 11 (2pm).

Morton, who was happy with the draw, given they avoid both of last year’s finalists, said: “It is now such an opportunity and everyone is desperate to take advantage of it.”