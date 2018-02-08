Mildenhall’s Debenham relishing Bury reunion

Tom Debenham has revealed that Mildenhall Town are ‘buzzing’ as they prepare for Saturday’s short trip to his former club Bury Town (3pm).

The defender-turned-striker joined the Blues in the summer of 2016 before moving on to lower-league Walsham-le-Willows.

He switched to Mildenhall in November last year and has been a key player in their recent upturn in results, with Dean Greygoose’s side losing just two of their last 12 matches.

And with that form in mind, Debenham has said he will be making his first return to Ram Meadow as part of a team that is currently brimming with confidence.

“We are on a bit of roll at the moment. The boys are buzzing and the spirit is high,” he said.

“I am still close to a few of the boys at Bury and I am really looking forward to going back.

“It could be quite a cagey affair, but we are on a positive run and results have not been going for them recently so hopefully we can use that to our advantage.

“It is always one you want to win, with it being a derby and going back to an old club.

“The manager will prepare us the same way he does for every game.

“We will go there looking to win and repeat what we have been doing recently.”

Debenham featured as a centre-back during the 0-0 reverse fixture earlier this season, though he is likely to play in his new position up front this time around.

It was a switch Greygoose decided to make in late December and Debenham has gone on to score five goals in his more advanced role, four of which came in the recent 5-2 win at Tilbury.

No player currently at the club has found the net on more occasions this season and the ex-Bury man is feeling comfortable in his new surroundings.

“I always knew I could play up there,” he said.

“The opportunity came out of the blue, but I really enjoy it up there.

“I probably consider myself a centre-forward now.

“It is useful for the manager that he knows he can also play me at the back — I think he almost did against Tilbury, but then I went and scored four goals there.

“I am happy to play in either position, but I think I am suited to playing up front.”