Mildenhall pick up one point from six

It has been a tough few days for Mildenhall Town after they failed to beat two sides at home in the Bostik League North Division.

First up at Recreation Way for Dean Greygoose’s side was second-from-bottom Norwich United last Thursday — a fixture originally scheduled for Easter Monday before the wet weather took hold.

When the sides met just after Christmas the game ended 1-1 and it was also a draw on this occasion, though this time it finished 0-0.

Next up on Saturday was third-from-bottom Cheshunt, who made the trip back to Hertfordshire with a 2-1 victory to show for their efforts.

Nick Symons headed the away side in front from a corner after 24 minutes, before Andrew Ofosu responded with his first goal for Mildenhall seven minutes later.

The striker broke clear and found the far corner as Cheshunt goalkeeper Harry Girling attempted to narrow the angle.

Both teams had chances to score the all important third goal of the game, which eventually went the way of Cheshunt’s Jack Lampe in the 82nd minute, again from a corner.

It does not get any better for Mildenhall (18th) over the coming days as they face two tough away trips.

First up on Saturday is a clash away at third-placed Bowers & Pitsea (3pm), before Tuesday sees them head to champions elect AFC Hornchurch (7.45pm).

• Mildenhall are running a Soccer Tot’s programme — starting on Saturday at Recreation Way (10am) — for children aged 4-6.

To register your child’s place contact alfietate00@gmail.com