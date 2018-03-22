Mildenhall looking forward as they reveal plans for scholarship scheme

Mildenhall Town are hoping to unearth some stars of the future after announcing plans to launch a scholarship scheme ahead of the 2018/19 season.

The programme is designed to provide players with a platform to combine football training with FA and UEFA-qualified coaches alongside education in a full-time capacity.

It is intended that the youngsters will play mid-week and weekend matches for the club’s under-18 side, as well as there being a pathway to turn out for the senior side in the Bostik League North Division.

First-team manager Dean Greygoose, who has blooded a number of youngsters at Step 4 this season, is delighted with the club’s willingness to take on this project and he believes it will reap rewards going forward.

“This will allow us to produce our own players and in a league where there is a lot of money being spent that is going to be invaluable,” said Greygoose.

“Instead of training twice a week we can get them training three or four times and that will make a big difference.

“We can work on tactics more but on top of that look at diets and the physical side of things.

“It will also provide a good range of education with a number of courses that can potentially lead to university.

“The education is going to be key — if they do not do that side of things properly they will not play in the games.

“Done properly, this a great thing to have and I am really looking forward to it getting started.

The club is hosting an open event for interested parents and players on Tuesday, April 10 (11am).

In the meantime further information can be gained by contacting info@footballindustrycollege.com.

• Meanwhile, Greygoose’s side returned to action for the first time since February 24 when they travelled to face Brentwood Town on Tuesday, although they probably wish they had left it a few more days after being on the wrong end of a 7-1 scoreline.

The away side found themselves three goals down inside the opening 28 minutes thanks to a Luke Foster hat-trick, before Alfie Hilton added a fourth goal for Brentwood, who were hosting the game on the 3G at Aveley FC.

There was a brief moment to cheer for Mildenhall when attacking midfielder Jake Chamebrs-Shaw fired in his sixth goal of the season, but it was 5-1 before the break when Harry Gibbs got in on the act for the home team.

Harry Cuthbert notched a sixth for Brentwood as the clock ticked towards the hour mark, with Mildenhall’s misery being compounded six minutes before time when defender Josh Curry turned the ball into his own net.

Greygoose will now be looking for a reaction from his 16th-placed team when they play host to Barking (9th) at Recreation Way on Saturday (3pm).

Mildenhall can at least take some confidence from the fact they won the reverse fixture back in October 3-1.

After that Mildenhall will be in home action once again on Tuesday when bottom-of-the-table Romford will be their visitors (7.45pm).

Ahead of hosting AF C Sudbury on Saturday, Romford had lost their last two matches, conceding eight goals.