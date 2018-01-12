Mayhew once again among the goals as Stow win well

Stowmarket Town started 2018 in style on Saturday, running out 4-1 winners at struggling Ipswich Wanderers to remain third in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Josh Mayhew helped himself to his 37th goal of a prolific campaign, while Ollie Brown (2) and Leon Ottley-Gooch also got in on the act.

The Old Gold and Blacks return to home comforts tomorrow afternoon with the visit of Fakenham Town (3pm).

n Walsham le Willows enjoyed a 4-1 victory at Saffron Walden Town last Saturday, which leaves them 17th on 33 points.

Ryan Gibbs, Craig Nurse, Ryan Twinn and Cameron Nicholls were all on target for Paul Smith’s team.

Tomorrow they are at home to Long Melford, who are one point behind (3pm).

Both teams are looking over their shoulders as, with the anticipated league changes for next season, there is still uncertainty as to how many teams will go down in the new set-up.

n In the First Division, Team Bury failed to pick up their hoped for victory at Debenham LC, losing 2-1, and they remain bottom on 11 points from 25 games.

The are at home to mid-table Halstead Town tomorrow (3pm), the visitors on a run of five games without a win.

On Tuesday, Team Bury visit AFC Sudbury Reserves (7.45pm).

n Needham Market Reserves, one point and one place above Team Bury, went down 8-0 at home to leaders Swaffham Town last week.

They are away to improving Cornard United tomorrow (3pm). Cornard won 5-1 at Bloomfields in October.