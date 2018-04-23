Match Report: Ware 0 Bury Town 1

A single goal from the penalty spot in the second half from Bury's Cemal Ramadan was enough to see Bury Town take a win in their penultimate game of their Bostik League North campaign.

The weather had taken its toll on the pitch which made it very difficult for both sides to find their passing game.

Bury were the first to find a shot as Ramadan played a good ball in to Ollie Hughes in the box in the first three minutes, but the defence reacted quickly to clear the danger.

On 12 minutes Ware then had a chance with Leigh Rose getting behind the Bury defence and getting a shot away, but Bury keeper Luis Tibbles made the save.

A well hit strike from Bury's Tommy Robinson on 21 minutes forced a great save from Harry Voss before a clear-cut chance for Bury came on 33 minutes when Robinson chipped a perfect though ball in for Ramadan with just the keeper to beat, but Ramadan's first-time strike again produced a fantastic save from Voss to kept the scores level.

Ware had the ball in the net on 39 minutes after a great attacking move, only to be ruled offside and take the two teams into half time at nil-nil.

After the break it was more of the same with an even game with the pitch not allowing a flowing passing game of football.

On 53 minutes, Ware had a decent chance with Rose chipping the ball over to the far post looking for Harley Haag but Tibbles was out quickly to intercept.

On 56 minutes Noel Aitkens broke forward for Bury and pulled the ball back to Hughes on the edge of the box but the defence again cleared the ball up field.

Bury were awarded a penalty on 64 minutes after Robinson was bundled over in the box and Ramadan but the ball on the spot and fired home to put Bury in front.

Ware worked a good attack on 67 minutes with Marcus Milner pressing through the midfield and put a good cross in for Haag to shoot low, but Tibbles read it well and made the save.

The game continued to be end to end but little further action in front of goal meant Bury took the win at the final whistle.

Attendance: 98