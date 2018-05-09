MATCH REPORT: Leiston triumph over 10-man Bury Town in cup final

OMNI FREIGHT SERVICES SUFFOLK PREMIER CUP FINAL: Bury Town 0 Leiston 3

Bury Town were well beaten by higher-league Leiston at Portman Road tonight with Ben Chenery's side having to play a half with 10 men, following a moment of madness from captain Ollie Fenn which earned him a straight red card.

Bury defend a ball into their box Picture: Mecha Morton

Despite the balance of play being fairly even in the first 45 minutes, Leiston used the ball better in the final third and their incisive passing, coupled with Bury's poor defending, saw Matt Blake fire them ahead in the 15th minute before Christy Finch added a second a minute before the break.

On the stroke of half-time a scuffle erupted on the edge of the Leiston box which saw Fenn lash out and given a straight red card by referee George Laflin, who also showed Leiston number seven Byron Lawrence a yellow.

Bury battled well in the second period a man down but could not find a breakthrough with Leiston stretching their lead via Finch's sweeping finish after a free-kick deflected into his path in the 74th minute.

Cemal Ramadan struck the post for Bury six minutes from time, while Hughes also curled past the post and Ryan Jolland had a shot cleared off the line and saw one effort whistle past the post as Bury finished the game strongly, but without a reward for their efforts.

* See Friday's Bury Free Press for reaction and full report.