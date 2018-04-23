MATCH REPORT: Familiar failings cost Thetford

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION: Thetford Town 2 Histon 2

Saturday’s game was an all-to-familiar story for Thetford this season. A game they dominated, and should have put beyond their opponents only for defensive errors to cost them points.

Histon, were the visitors to a sun bathed Mundford Road. The Cambridgeshire side sit in the top six but came into the game in a bad run of form, with four defeats in the last five matches.

Thetford, have been in poor form themselves, with no wins in the last five games. But there were few signs of a lack of confidence as Town dominated the first period, scoring twice but missing a host of good opportunities.

Thetford were two goals to the good within 20 minutes. Valter Rocha’s pass into the inside left channel, was seized upon by Andrew Wood. Wood was too quick for the defender and cut back inside, past the Histon goalkeeper, Sam Roach and fired the home side into the lead.

Then, Elliot Smith, completely unmarked, stooped low to head Max Melanson’s cross into the net from six yards for his first goal of the season and to double Town’s advantage.

Thetford were in complete control and creating chances seemingly at will against a ponderous Histon defence. The game should have been out of Histon’s reach by the interval but Town were unable to increase their lead.

Within eight minutes of the restart Histon had drawn themselves level. The referee adjudged that Danny Gould was nudged in the back by Max Morton and pointed to the penalty spot. Dan Brown shot high into the top left hand corner, beyond Will Viner’s reach.

Brown scored his second of the afternoon, when Town failed to clear a corner, and he skilfully hooked the ball back into the Town net from a tight ankle at the far post.

Despite the disappointment for Thetford of letting a two goal lead slip, it was the home side who continued to create clear cut opportunities but they found Roach in inspired form, making numerous fine saves to earn his team a point.

A frustrating afternoon for Town who play their last home game of the season next Saturday (April 28) versus Haverhill Rovers (3pm). Much of Town’s attention will be towards the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup final against Brantham Athletic at Diss Town FC on Monday, May 7 (3pm).

Thetford: Viner, Steed, Morton, Smith, Bond, White (Castro), Melanson, Priddle, Rocha, Campbell, Wood.