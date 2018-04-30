Match Report: Bury Town FC 1 Haringey Borough FC 2

It was Haringey Borough who took the win and a play off place in Saturday's Bostik League North Division fixture at Ram Meadow, despite Cemal Ramadan's first half equaliser from the penalty spot.

Haringey finish the season with a place in the playoff as two goals proved enough to finish the season with a win while the Blues have to contend with a loss in their final game of the 2017/18 season.

With just three minutes on the clock, Luke Lauran fired Haringey in front after a mix up at the back from Bury and Lauran slotted his shot in to the bottom corner.

On 12 minutes, Ralston Gabriel got around the back of the Bury defence and hit a low shot which Ben Mayhew got down well to save.

On 36 minutes a good run from Tommy Robinson got him to the edge of the box for Bury but the defence cleared the danger.

Jorge Djassi-Sambu had a golden opportunity to double the lead for Haringey but could only head wide.

Bury were awarded a penalty on 41 minutes when Ollie Hughes was bundled over in the box and Bury Town's leading goal scorer Cemal Ramadan made no mistake from the spot to equalise.

In added time Derek Asamoah got in on goal from a tight angle and hit a good strike which Mayhew saved with his feet to leave the score at a goal a piece at the break.

After the break, Haringey thought they had got an early goal on 48 minutes when a long throw in beat everyone including the Bury keeper as the ball ended up in the back of the net direct from the throw and the goal was disallowed.

On 60 minutes, Ramadan got on the end of a long ball and was in on goal but a great save from Austin Byfield denied the Bury marksman.

The momentum was with Haringey and on 67 minute they got the winner with a slick attack and Ralston Gabriel scoring a well taken goal.

Robinson set up Jack Lankester on 68 minutes but Lankester could only hit this shot high over the bar from close range. A quick break from Andre McCollin on 77 minutes for Haringey saw him put a good cross in for Gabriel but Gabriel curled his shot wide.

Bury end their League season with a defeat and Haringey took the win and a playoff place.

Attendance: 425