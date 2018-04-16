Match Report: Bury Town beat Brentwood Town by two goals in the Bostik League North Division

A goal in each half for Ollie Hughes proved enough for victory for Bury Town on Saturday in the Bostik League North Division.

Chances were plentiful as Bury put in a good performance as the season draws to a close.

On four minutes Cemal Ramadan broke down the wing and put the perfect cross in to the feet of Tommy Robinson in the six-yard box but Robinson could not hit the target as he put his shot high over the bar.

Some great skill from Ollie Hughes on 13 minutes saw Hughes work the ball in to the box and hit a sweet strike with the outside of his foot to curl the ball past the keeper and in to the far corner.

Bury looked sharp and another chance two minutes later saw Noel Aitkens and Ryan Jolland link up well and Jolland shooting just wide of the near post.

Brentwood had a good chance on 22 minutes with Brendan Cavalier putting a cross in to the box for Harry Gibbs deep in the Bury half and Gibbs cross went close to the cross bar, but Luis Tibbles got a hand to it to put if over the bar.

Robinson had a great chance for Bury on 33 minutes shooting across goal, but the ball went just wide of the far post.

After the break Hughes doubled Bury’s lead with a bullet header from a Ryan Jolland corner on 48 minutes.

Bury looked in control with Brentwood trying to catch Bury on the break as the game went from end to end.

On 70 minutes, Hughes went on another run in to the box and put a low pass in to the box but the defence was quick to clear the danger.

On 73 minutes, Gibbs put a great cross in to the box just begging to be headed in but the Brentwood forward line missed the opportunity to pull a goal back.

0n 79 minutes, Hughes almost grabbed his third put a pacey ball in spun up over the bar.

On 85 minutes Hughes again went close, getting in to the box and trying the chip over the keeper but Tim Brown did well to save with one hand.

Brentwood were awarded a penalty on 92 minters and a chance to half the deficit but James Pugsley hit the bar.

Bury saw the game out and took the win.

For Brentwood though two late red cards saw James Pugsley sent off on 94 minutes, picking up two yellow cards in a minute for abusive language to the referee and Brendan Cavalier sent off with a straight red after the final whistle again for abusive language aimed at the referee.

