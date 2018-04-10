MATCH OFF: Bury Town pitch fails inspection ahead of AFC Sudbury clash

Another waterlogged pitch at Ram Meadow has seen the A134 west Suffolk derby between Bury Town and AFC Sudbury, scheduled for tonight (April 10), postponed for a second time.

The original date for the Bostik League North Division fixture was Easter Monday, on a day where only two games survived in the Thurlow Nunn League across two divisions.

Following the overnight rain, a pitch inspection was called for 2pm of today's rearranged date with the club having to inform the league the surface was not fit to host the game tonight.

A new date for the fixture has yet to be arranged but will be released via our website and paper in due course.