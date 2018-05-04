Marketmen suffer hefty defeat on the final day

Bostik League Premier Division side Needham Market signed off for the season on a negative note, going down 4-0 away at Kingstonian on Saturday.

All of the home side’s goals came after the restart, with Daniel Ajakaiye breaking the deadlock in the 51st minute.

Greg Cundle made it 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining, before Muhammadu Faal made sure of the outcome with a brace during the closing stages.

The defeat — Needham’s 23rd in the league this term — saw them finish in 19th position.

With just the one team being relegated due to upcoming Football Association-sanctioned changes to the non-league structure, the Marketmen finished 13 points above the drop.

Overall Needham were victorious on 13 occasions — seven times at their Bloomfields base and on six occasions away from home.