Manager proud of achievement of Primary Cup semi-final spot

Dave Dobbyn is proud of his St Edmunds 1965 team’s achievement, as they exited the Suffolk Primary Cup at the semi-final stage to the reigning champions.

The manager was full of praise for the ‘hard work and determined’ attitude of his side who fell to a 2-1 scoreline to Bures United in Friday evening’s game at The New Croft.

Dobbyn said the team, who play in the St Edmundsbury Football League, were only hampered by a lack of fitness.

He said: “We faded as the game went on. We haven’t played in a month, with the weather calling off a few, but also a number of teams cancelling on us.

“And it showed late in the game, we just ran out of steam.

“But I’m still very proud of what they have achieved — a semi-final of the Primary Cup and we are already in the final of the League Cup too.

“We’re also in a very good position in that league, so our season didn’t hang on just one game, but we’re all still very disappointed.”

He said the team knew they were facing strong opposition and knew they would have to get out of the blocks early.

“We knew that was our best chance, we knew we weren’t at our fittest and knew we would have to get ahead early on if we wanted to get anything from the game,” he said.

“And we definitely put them under a lot of pressure, but just couldn’t sustain it.”

Both teams showed a real desire to reach the final, with energised attacking play.

St Edmunds 1965 took Bures United by surprise with their high tempo from the off, unleashing wave upon wave in the first 30 minutes.

And they were rewarded in the 24th minute with a well-worked goal.

Callum Brown headed in from a Peter Griffith cross across the face of the goal, but at a difficult angle, to put the St Edmundsbury Football League side a goal up.

But Bures United fought back and Thomas Bailey equalised in the 36th minute as he latched on to a loose ball in the box to make it 1-1.

The equaliser seemed to drain St Edmunds 1965’s energy as they started to rock under increased Bures pressure.

They had a shout for a goal dismissed in the 46th minute, the ball bouncing down off the underside of the crossbar but deemed not to have crossed the line, before Bures’ Toby Mitchell scored a worthy winner after 57 minutes.

The ball fell to him on the edge of the area and he connected well with a shot to leave the ‘keeper rooted to the spot and put his side a goal ahead.

St Edmunds 1965 kept trying, but were unable to find an equaliser against a well-organised and fit side who now progress to the final.