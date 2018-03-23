Late Nunn goal seals victory for Needham

Defender Sam Nunn was the hero as Needham Market recorded a 1-0 victory from their trip to Leatherhead on Wednesday evening.

It seemed for a long while that Richard Wilkins’ men were going to claim a credible point against their play-off chasing hosts, who currently occupy eighth position in the Bostik League Premier Division.

But it got even better in the 88th minute when centre-back Nunn turned in his fifth goal of the campaign to seal the three points.

It helped to banish memories of last week’s penalty shoot-out defeat to Bury Town in the Suffolk Premier Cup semi-finals, with Saturday’s trip to title-chasing Billericay Town postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

That game has since been rearranged for Thursday, April 19 (7.45pm), while tomorrow Needham play host to promotion candidates Dulwich Hamlet (3pm), which doubles up as a club sponsors’ day.

Fourteenth-placed Needham are also in action on Tuesday when the travel to face Metropolitan Police, who are 10th (7.45pm).

• On the transfer front Needham have secured the loan services of Charley Edge from Colchester United until the end of the season.

The midfielder made his debut for the club during the victory at Leatherhead.

• Needham Market are one of 10 clubs that have made it through to the final of Marathon Bet’s Non League Challenge for top goal celebration.

The celebration in question came from Gareth Heath after he scored in the 1-1 draw with Billericay in December.

Heath ran behind the goal, picked up a recording device and filmed his celebration before being mobbed by team-mates.

Supporters will decide who produced the best celebration, with the winning club receiving £20,000 and a friendly encounter against a team of Premier League legends.

You can lend your support to Needham’s cause by visiting www.nlc.marathonbet.co.uk/nlc-shorlist-vote