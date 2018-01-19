Late heartbreak for Thetford

Thetford Town were agonisingly close to claiming a point from their trip to Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday.

It seemed that Max Melanson’s converted penalty would earn the visitors a 1-1 draw at the Goldstar Ground, but deep into injury time Miles Powell got the better of Thetford goalkeeper Will Viner to hand the home side all three points.

Thetford (13th) will return to their Mundford Road base tomorrow when 11th-placed Saffron Walden Town will be the visitors (3pm).

n Walsham-le-Willows have dropped down to 19th following their 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Long Melford.

The match at Summer Road marked the first time Walsham had failed to find the net since losing 3-0 to Brantham Athletic in the Suffolk Premier Cup on November 15.

Tomorrow they travel to ninth-placed Newmarket Town (3pm).

n Team Bury remain rooted to the foot of the First Division after two defeats.

The young Blues failed to score a goal in either of those contests, going down 3-0 to Halstead Town on Saturday before losing 4-0 at the hands of AFC Sudbury Reserves on Tuesday.

Tomorrow they will take on Cornard United at Ram Meadow (3pm).