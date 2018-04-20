Is Josh Mayhew now on the way to setting an unreachable goal record?

Matthew Metcalf says he would be surprised if anyone could get close to Josh Mayhew’s Thurlow Nunn League goalscoring record.

The Norwich-born striker held the record for most goals scored by a player in a single Thurlow Nunn League season, with 50 goals for Wroxham in 1992-93, up until this past weekend.

Mayhew broke Metcalf’s 25-year record with a hat-trick to help Stowmarket Town beat Saffron Walden Town 5-1 on Saturday, which took his tally to 53 goals for the campaign.

And Metcalf, who turned professional with Brentford shortly after his record-breaking 50-goal season with the Yachtsmen, says it may take longer than 25 years for Mayhew’s new record tally to be eclipsed.

“I can only pat the lad on the back,” the 48-year-old said. “It was a good record to have for a while, but I think his will stand for longer.

“I would be surprised if someone gets anywhere near it again. You look at a lot of records between mine and now and not many people have been that close to it.

“I’ll be totally honest and say I’d really not paid any attention to anyone’s goalscoring records for years.

“It was only when someone messaged me saying someone’s closing in on your record and I really gave it a second thought.

“Since I knew about it I’ve kept a little eye on it and Josh has done really well, simple as that, fair play to him.”

Metcalf’s 50-goal season for Wroxham came during a dominant period for the Norfolk club in the Thurlow Nunn League. The Yachtsmen finished the 1992-93 campaign as champions with 100 points and it would be the second of six league titles the club would win between 1992 and 1999.

“The side I was in was really, really good,” Metcalf recalls.

“We had a few ex pros and I always felt like when I would go out on the pitch I was going to score.

“I’m sure Josh feels exactly the same now and it’s such a nice habit to get into.

“I’ve got nothing but admiration for him because I know hard it is to play up front.

“The season before I played for Wroxham I was at Diss and ended up with about 30 goals. From Wroxham I went to Braintree and scored nine in six games. That’s when I went to Brentford and ended up scoring 15 in 21 for the reserves and finished as the leading scorer for the reserves, but they ended up letting me go after that which was disappointing.”

Metcalf then played for the likes of Bury Town, Wroxham and Fakenham Town before hanging his boots up in his early 30s, but now the striker is scoring goals again for Cringleford Vets.

“I never got to the 50s again, it was a little bit unique that season really, but I always felt like I was a regular goalscorer.

“I’m a big believer in that you need a good team around you as well.

“You can’t do it all on your own and I’m sure Josh would say the same thing.”