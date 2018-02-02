Inexperienced Thetford side demonstrate depth of squad available at club

Danny White has a bit of a selection headache ahead of this weekend’s fixture, after his young and inexperienced Thetford Town side beat a ‘decent’ Haverhill Borough 2-1.

The Thetford manager fielded a side missing seven of his key players in Tuesday night’s league clash at home to Borough, hoping rather than expecting anything from the game.

NEW KID: Valter Rocha made a winning return to the side after a period away playing in Portugals second division

It follows the team exiting the Norfolk Senior Cup to Wymondham Town at the quarter final stage on Saturday, in a game the club expressed deep unhappiness about.

The 2-1 result saw a string of injuries befall the side, including Matt Morton, who will be sidelined for several weeks to force a team selection on Tuesday which included four academy players and two debuts.

But White said the performance, and result, of the youngsters was ‘incredibly pleasing’ and now gave him some ‘tough’ decisions to make ahead of tomorrow’s game at promotion-pushing Stowmarket Town (3pm).

He said: “We had several 16 and 17-year-olds on, which is obviously a big thing for us. They stepped up with key players missing and did a fantastic job.

“It’s a massive win for us, especially after the disappointment of Saturday. I thought Haverhill played very well but we just showed that bit more quality in front of goal.

“I’m so pleased with the character we showed to hold out for the three points, because they were coming for us near the end.

“It’s a nice headache to have now. These lads proved they can do the job against a team I thought were a decent side.

“It’s brilliant for the club that I have some tough decisions to make now with players coming back for Saturday.”

One of those decisions will be attacker Valter Rocha, who has returned to Thetford after a few years in Portugal’s Division Two.

His goal in the 20th minute put his side 1-0 up, followed by Andrew Wood in the 40th minute — both goals exposing the high line of Haverhill’s defence.Despite Rory Bone pulling one back from the spot in the 59th minute, Thetford were able to maintain their lead and claim three points.