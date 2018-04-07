Holders Bacton see path back to Portman Road blocked off

Bacton United 89 saw their dream of returning to Ipswich Town’s Portman Road for a shot at retaining their Suffolk Junior Cup title extinguished in their semi-final at Felixstowe & Walton United FC at the weekend.

Two goals by David Gibson inside the opening 20 minutes saw Trimley Red Devils, who like Bacton also play in Division One of the Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League (SIL), advance to their first ever final in the Suffolk FA-run competition.

The re-scheduled match was due to take place at Woodbridge Town FC, but with the Notcutts Park pitch under water, it was switched on Saturday morning.

Felixstowe & Walton United FC, whose own first-team fixture at Ely City was postponed, offered their pitch and summoned up enough volunteers to host the tie at short notice and were rewarded with a crowd of close to 150.

Saturday’s other semi-final, between Brandon Town and AFC Kesgrave, once again fell foul of the weather with the pitch at Cornard United FC deemed to have been waterlogged.

The tie has been rescheduled for this coming Saturday, again at Blackhouse Lane (2.30pm).

• In the latest round of matches in the Glasswells St Edmundsbury League, Division One side Eriswell Village hosted Beck Row, with the Villagers winning 6-2 thanks to goals from Adan Scarfe, Dan Herrera, Guy Shalev, George Driscoll, Nick Bailey and an own goal.

RF Saints finished their league campaign with a 5-1 defeat at home to Vipers, who were led by hat-trick hero Jack Whiting-Noakes.

St Edmunds enjoyed a resounding 12-0 home win over Bury Wanderers with Liam French scoring five times, while Callum Brown got three.

• For Sunday league round-up, see page 118