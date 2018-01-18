Hall’s upturn in form ended

Dean Greygoose believes his Mildenhall Town side ‘forgot what had got them back on track’ during their 2-1 defeat to Aveley on Saturday, writes Liam Apicella.

After enduring a winless run of league results that stretched from October 14 to December 30, Greygoose’s team headed into the contest against Aveley in improved form — picking up four points in games with play-off hopefuls Canvey Island and Maldon & Tiptree.

However, 20th-placed Aveley left Recreation Way with all three points in tow, thanks to first-half goals from Lewis Gard and Alex Teniola.

Stevenage loanee Claudio Ofosu picked out the top corner with a curling effort five minutes from time to give Mildenhall hope, but it failed to spark a comeback.

Greygoose said: “It seemed like we had forgotten what had got us back on track.

“We are trying to play more football this season and recently that has shown, but the passes into our wide players and forwards was not good enough.

“I am disappointed with the goals we conceded as well. It was just a case of not making good enough clearances.

“But this season was always going to be a learning curve and the Aveley game was no different.”

Next up for Mildenhall (16th) is a home encounter against 12th-placed Witham Town (3pm), with Greygoose hopeful of having sorted out his goalkeeping issue by that point.

Jacob Marsden recently underwent a trial with Irish side Cork City but has been released, while Norwich City’s Jake Hallett has kept goal for Mildenhall in their last two outings.

n In response to last week’s story in the Journal, Mildenhall fan Jarrod Barton has set up a JustGiving crowdfunding page to help the club in their bid to raise £30,000.

The Recreation Way side needs the funds to make the necessary ground improvements that will allow them to retain their Step 4 status.

The appeal can be supported by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mtfc

n Craig Gillies celebrated extending his loan spell with Soham Town Rangers until the end of the season by scoring twice at Cheshunt on Tuesday night.

However, it proved to be a frustrating evening for the Greens, who had to settle for a 2-2 draw against the basement boys after they scored a late penalty.

Soham — winless in their last five outings — travel to third-placed Canvey Island on Saturday (3pm).

Goalkeeper Josh Pope is set to return to the side after serving a one-match suspension, with Soham having loaned Craig Foxall from Cambridge United as cover between the posts.