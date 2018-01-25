Hall nearly up to full quota

For the first time in a long while Mildenhall Town boss Dean Greygoose had a near fully fit squad to select from, only for the weather to intervene, writes Liam Apicella.

Greygoose has had to contend with a number of injuries in recent months, with the likes of Jake Chambers-Shaw, Danny Crow and Luke Butcher among those that have been forced to spend lengthy periods on the sidelines.

However, those problems have now relented and captain Butcher (broken arm) was set to be the only absentee for Saturday’s home Bostik League North Division encounter against Witham Town.

The wet conditions forced a postponement, though, leaving Greygoose frustrated.

“It was the right decision to call it off but it is a little disappointing because I really wanted to play,” said the Mildenhall chief.

“We are starting to get players back and there is real competition for places.

“Witham are on a good run and it would have been a decent challenge for us.

“It is gutting not to play, but these things happen.”

One player ready to return to the fold is Steve Holder, who has struggled for fitness since rejoining the club for a third time last November.

Scoring goals has been a problem for the Suffolk side at certain times this term and Greygoose is pleased to be able to call upon the former Bury Town and Newmarket Town striker.

“Steve had a little bit of an injury when he first arrived from Newmarket but because we were so short we had to throw him straight in,” added Greygoose.

“That did not help him, but he is fit now and had a good 90 minutes for our reserves.

“He is looking sharp in training and it is brilliant to have him back involved.”

Holder is likely to be included in the squad for Saturday’s trip to Tilbury (3pm) — a side directly below 17th-placed Mildenhall in the table.

The reverse fixture was far from a defensive masterclass, with Tilbury eventually running out 6-4 victors at Recreation Way.

“It was a poor game and we were very bad defensively,” reflected Greygoose.

“They are struggling a little bit at the moment, but it is still going to be a tough place to go.

“We know they are good going forward — they caused a number of problems at our place.

“But hopefully if we tighten up a bit from that game we can get a good result.”

Greygoose is still searching for a permanent solution in goal, which means Norwich City loanee Jake Hallett will probably keep the gloves for the trip to Essex.

Claudio Ofosu — a scorer of three goals since his arrival — has extended his loan from Stevenage by a further month, while striker Dan Brown has headed out to Ely on loan.