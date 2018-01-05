Hall end their winless run but trio leave

Mildenhall Town have finally broken their long Bostik League North Division run without a win, as they beat Hertford Town 2-0 at home on Saturday, writes Hannah Dolman.

But, as the good news of a first win in 16 league fixtures reverberates around the club, it has been confirmed that three players have opted to ply their trade elsewhere for the remainder of the season.

DEPARTED: Rob Ruddy

Defender Rob Ruddy and strikers Shaun Avis and Alex Stillinger have left the club.

Shaun Avis has moved to Newmarket and Stillinger has gone to Lakenheath, while it is understood Ruddy has not yet decided on his future.

Manager Dean Greygoose said he is sad to see Ruddy, in particular, leave the club but felt it is the consequence of injury-forced squad expansion over the season.

He said: “It’s a by-product of a bigger squad that players don’t get as many chances to play if they’re out for a while.

DEPARTED: Alex Stillinger

“I had to bring players in because of a lot of injuries and, if those players are on form, they stay in the side.

“It’s great to have competition for every space on the field, I think it makes a better and hungrier team, but you have to be