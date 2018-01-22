Gym United reach quarter-finals of FA Sunday Cup

Bury-based Gym United will represent Suffolk in the last eight of the Suffolk FA Sunday Cup next month after a comprehensive fourth round victory at Thetford Town.

Matt Morton’s side, which contains six members of Thetford Town’s Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side including himself, comfortably sealed their passage to the next stage of the prestigious national competition with a 4-0 victory over Sussex side Whitehart on Sunday.

FOOTBALL - Gym United v White Hart FC in the last 16 of the FA Sunday Cup Pictured: Andrew Wood scoring the penalty PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The game had been scheduled to take place at Bury Town’s Ram Meadow but had been switched to Thetford Town’s Mundford Road on Saturday evening after efforts to overcome a waterlogged pitch at the home of the Blues looked destined to fail.

Despite the snow falling on Sunday the game was able to go ahead at the Brecklanders’ home ground, though a meeting had to take place at half-time with the captains and referees before volunteers from Gym and Thetford combined to sweep the lines on the pitch to continue to make it play-able ahead for the restart.

By that time Gym were 2-0 to the good thanks to a penalty from Andrew Wood, after Max Melanson was brought down by the goalkeeper, and a fine passing move having ended with Tanner Call heading in from a spilled shot.

An under-strength opposition were effectively beaten when the third goal went in around quarter-of-an-hour into the second half with Call despatching his second.

FOOTBALL - Gym United v White Hart FC in the last 16 of the FA Sunday Cup Pictured: Max Melanson is brought down and awarded a penalty PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Melanson missed a sitter before a fourth arrived around 20 minutes from time with defender Sam Bond showing great composure in front of the crowd of 50 to fool the on-rushing goalkeeper and neatly finish, following a cute one-two with Wood.

The Wembley draw last week pitted the winners of the tie against Middlesex side FC Bengals, but Gym’s opposition is now in doubt as the FA investigate a charge of fielding an inelligible player in the previous round. Should the charge be upheld, competition rules indicate that they could be removed from the competition with their beaten opponents re-instated, meaning Gym would travel to Bristol to face Real Milan FC.

FC Bengals had beaten Real Milan FC in their rearranged third round tie at Brunel Sports Complex.

* For reaction to Gym’s cup win and more pictures, don’t mniss Friday’s Bury Free Press.