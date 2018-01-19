Gym United bid to reach FA Sunday Cup last eight

Gym United’s Matt Morton is hoping a big crowd can turn out at Bury Town’s Ram Meadow on Sunday (1pm) to roar the team into the quarter-finals of the national FA Sunday Cup, writes Russell Claydon.

The Bury St Edmunds-based side — who include a number of Thetford Town players, where chairman and manager Morton plys his Saturday trade — overcame Eden Park Rangers 5-2 in their re-arranged third-round tie at Beckenham Town FC in south London on Sunday. Goals came from the Brecklanders’ Andrew Wood (2) and Sam Bond and ex-Thetford forward Tanner Call (2).

It meant the Bury & District Sunday League side have progressed further than ever before in the prestigious competition that is set to culminate at a Premier League ground.

But further information which has come to light has shown it will only be a record-breaking run for a Suffolk side if they were to make the final, after Capel Plough previously made the last four.

“I am very proud of the boys and the further we go the more we believe,” said Morton, whose side found out this week they would be away to Middlesex side FC Bengals in the quater-finals on February 11 (2pm).

With their third round tie having been reversed to Beckenham, under the rules of two successive icy postponements at Ram Meadow before Christmas, the visit of Sussex side Whitehart will be the first home game in this year’s competition for Gym, whose Victory Ground base does not meet the competition standards.

“We played in front of a couple of hundred (on Sunday) and I would expect after all the people we keep bumping into who say they are coming there should be a good crowd on Sunday.

“Hopefully they will turn up to support us getting through to the quarter-finals.”

Former Thetford star and Norwich City FA Youth Cup winner, Cameron King, is set to play his first game in the competition.

There will be an entry charge of £2, which is the minimum FA rules stipulate.