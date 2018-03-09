Gym ready for their biggest ever game

Matt Morton admits it seems the stars are perfectly aligned for Gym United in this season’s FA Sunday Cup.

He was speaking ahead of Sunday’s semi-final clash with Liverpool Business House Premier Division side Mayfair FC at Solihull Moors FC (2pm), as the team strive to be the first ever Suffolk side to lift the trophy.

But he also knows this will be the toughest challenge Gym have yet faced, against ‘a team that play in the strongest Sunday League in the country’.

Gym — who compete in the Bury & District Sunday League Division One — have worked their way past Olympia FC, Aylesbury Flooring, Eden Park Rangers, White Hart FC and Lebeqs Tavern Courage to make it this far in the competition.

Morton, who is club chairman, manager and player, said: “It’s a very big game for us, the biggest we have ever had.

“I have always believed we could do well, I think that every year, but this is the first time things have fallen into place for us.

“To win tournaments you need a bit more than just passion and hard work.

“You also need a bit of luck, with calls from officials in games and injuries too,” Morton said.

“I think we have probably felt a little hard done by in past seasons but there are a lot of things that make me feel like this could be our year.

“We’ve never had a better opportunity anyway.

“As the rounds go by, it does feel more and more like destiny.

“But we still need to do what we have been doing —the worst thing we could do is act like we’ve won it already.

“There’s still a very hard game before the final and then, probably, an even harder one if we want to win.”

Morton said his team do tend to perform at their best against better sides and he hoped this boded well for Sunday.

He said: “We’re expecting an extremely difficult game. I think Mayfair will get stuck in to us, but if we play how we have been, there is a spot in the final waiting.”