Gym lose out on final place after shootout sorrow

Gym United may have reached the FA Sunday Cup Final, but the Premier Logos Bury & District Sunday League side will not be playing in this season’s Suffolk Sunday Cup Final.

In a thrilling last four encounter, Kitchener Taverners won 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in their re-arranged semi-final tie at AFC Sudbury on Sunday afternoon.

The Ipswich-based side, who lost 6-4 to Gym United in the Suffolk Sunday Cup Final in 2014, gained some measure of revenge with their shoot-out success.

They will now meet Mellis, last season’s runners-up, in this season’s final, leaving Bury St Edmunds-based side Gym fighting for four trophies now.

• Meanwhile, Easter Sunday also saw matches take place in the Bury & District Sunday League, with Tostock able to ursurp Gym at the top of Division One after they were awarded the points against Whelnetham.

Howards leapfrogged Bury Bowl, defeating them 5-2 with Dylan Mitchell and Vitalik Stunza scoring for Bowl.

In Division Two, Brandon Town held league leaders Horringer to a 1-1 draw thanks to Kyle Dyer’s goal, with Sam Cordell having been on target for Horringer.

Ixworth reduced the gap at the top to four points, beating Black Boy 7-0, while Moreton Hall 96 defeated Coldham Hall 7-1, moving back up to fourth. Sean Harvey grabbed a consolation for Hall.

The Division Three league leaders, Eriswell, have gone six points clear after beating Eastbury Eagles 5-4 from being 2-0 down. Scorers were: Luke Turner (2), Leroy Isaacson (2) and Sonny Seaforth for Eriswell, Terry Magill, Alex Smith and Liam Shore for Eagles.

High-flying Danepak won 9-3 against Rattlesden to go second by three points. Scorers: James Dean (4), Elliot Gibson (2), Lewis Bishop, Adam Meen and Craig Davis for the Pak.

King’s Arms lost 5-3 to Thurston despite being 3-0 up at half-time. Jack Marcham (2) and Ben Oxley scored for King’s, Jordan Hamlin (2), Adam Everitt, George Wragg and Adam Carter for Thurston.

Division Four league leaders Eye Saints beat Westbury Wanderers 2-0, Richard Holding getting both goals.

Hardwick remain second after being given the points by Abbots while Rougham defeated Bardwell Sports 6-4.

Elmswell lost 3-1 to Breda. Scorers were Dan Scott for Elmswell, Alfie Bedingham, Ben Carter and Jordan Rowe for Breda.