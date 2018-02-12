Gym have history in their sights

Matt Morton will urge his Gym United side to not let the chance to create history slip through their fingers when they step out in the quarter-final of the national FA Sunday Cup this weekend.

The Bury & District Sunday League Division One leaders travel to Bristol to take on Lebeqs Tavern Courage FC (2pm) bidding to become the first Suffolk side to lift Sunday football’s biggest prize.

A potential final at a Premier League ground could be just 90 minutes away for the Bury St Edmunds-based side — if they can avoid defeat in the West Country.

Asked what his message to his players will be ahead of kick-off, club chairman, manager and player Morton said: “I will be reiterating that we are one game away from being one game away (from the final).

“And not that they will need reminding, but that they are on the verge of creating one of the best memories they will have in football with their best friends in the world.”

The Victory Ground-outfit, who were formed in 2001 originally as Abbotts Wanderers, have had to win four games to reach the last eight, the latest a 4-0 success over Whitehart FC at a snowy Thetford Town on January 21.

Sunday’s opponents, who will be hosting them at Manor Farm FC, lost 3-0 in the Fourth Round to FC Bengals, but were reinstated back into the competition after their opponents were found to have fielded an ineligible player.

But Thetford Town’s Morton, who is facing a personal fitness battle to recover from a knee injury, said: “They lost to a side who always do well in this competition, who usually reach the quarter or semi-finals.

“They play in a good league down there and the difference really was a deflected 50th-minute goal, as the other two came in the 85th and 89th minute when they were likely caught on the counter-attack.”

Having monopolised the local trophies, Morton said they are used to people wanting them to slip up, but said this current run has, on the whole, been refreshingly different.

“The support has been pretty overwhelming, to be honest, and has taken me by surprise,” he said. “The whole town, and Thetford and other places in the area, have been so supportive of us and wishing us well.”

A knee injury means ex-Norwich City FA Youth Cup winner Cameron King misses out, while Thetford boss Danny White is unavailable.

GYM from: Anderson, Bailey, Bolton, Bond, Brame, Call, Clarke (c), Jackson, McAnally, McIntosh, Melanson, Morton, Proctor, Robinson, Skipp, Wood