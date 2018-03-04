Groundsman overjoyed after fourth county title

Old Newton United’s Michael Brundish has spoken of his joy at being named the Suffolk Groundsman of the Year — for a fourth time.

Brundish was named as the winner of this year’s competition, sponsored by Ransomes Jacobsen, following Friday’s judging.

He has previously won the competition, which is open to clubs who play at Step 7 and below, in 2011, 2012 and 2014, thereby completing a hat-trick of victories as it was not held in 2013.

The 48-year-old, who is in his 11th season as groundsman at the Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League Division One club, had also finished runner-up in 2015 and third last year.

He said: “When you have not won it for three years, you feel you might have had your day, but you keep hoping your turn will come round again.

“I try to keep the standard up every week and not let it drop, otherwise the pitch may go downhill, but I must still be doing something right and I am very happy to win again.”

He also thanked former club chairman David Shave for his help behind the scenes at the club.

Brundish, who now goes forward as Suffolk’s representative for judging in the national competition, will receive £200 to be spent on groundscare equipment as well as a certificate.

Bacton United 89 groundsman Roger Lawson and Claydon’s Tony Adams, who was last year’s winner, were joint second in the competition and will each receive £75 to be spent on groundscare equipment. Lawson was also picked out of the draw to spend a matchday at Ipswich Town with their groundstaff.

All three will be invited along to receive their prizes at the Suffolk FA end-of-season celebration to receive their prizes.

Ipswich Town head groundsman Ben Connell, who led the judging panel, said: “The dedication of the groundsmen is reflected in the high quality of the pitches we have visited this year.”