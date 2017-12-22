Free-scoring Thetford hit four more

Thetford Town’s impressive form in front of goal continued at Ipswich Wanderers on Saturday, when they scored four unanswered goal.

Attacking midfielder Max Melanson helped himself to two goals, while Ross Beech and Bradley Sandell also got in on the act.

The result means the 13th-placed Brecklanders have scored 19 goals in their last four Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division fixtures, ahead of the Christmas period.

Danny White’s side, who have not tasted defeat since November 25, host Godmanchester Rovers tomorrow (3pm) and welcome Fakenham Town to Mundford Road on Boxing Day (11am).

n There was more disappointment for Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday as they were beaten 6-1 away at promotion-chasing Brantham Athletic.

Cameron Nicholls was on target for a Walsham team have failed to win any of their last five league matches.

Paul Smith’s 18th-placed charges are due to entertain Fakenham at Summer Road tomorrow (3pm), followed by a Boxing Day trip to Stowmarket Town (11am).

n In the First Division, second-from-bottom Team Bury lost 5-1 at Leiston Reserves, where Harrison Moore struck the consolation goal.

Tomorrow the Blues will take on Diss Town at Ram Meadow (3pm), before heading down the A14 to Needham Market Reserves on Boxing Day (11am).

n As for Needham’s youthful second string, the basement side were without a game last weekend.

They are set to return to action tomorrow with a trip to King’s Lynn Reserves (3pm).