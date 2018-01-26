Early goal is enough to beat travelling Blues

BOSTIK LEAGUE

NORTH DIVISION

Aveley 1

Bury Town 0

by John Alcock

at Park Lane

Another away defeat on Saturday — this time at the hands of Aveley — dented Bury Town’s play-off aspirations.

The hosts made a bright start and, in the seventh minute, visiting goalkeeper Luis Tibbles had to be alert to turn the ball behind.

However, from the resultant corner, Bury’s number one was beaten as an unmarked Ryan Cosson planted in a header from close range.

Up the other end, Ollie Hughes had a couple of chances in quick succession to restore parity, but one was saved by Aveley goalkeeper Rhys Madden, while the Bury striker was off target with his other attempt.

It was Aveley that looked the more likely to score the half’s second goal, though, as both Alex Teniola and Russell Malton spurned decent openings.

It was an improved display from Ben Chenery’s Bury after the restart, but for all of their endeavour, an equalising goal eluded them. Tevan Allen went closest to earning his team a point in the 71st minute when his effort cannoned to safety off the crossbar.

The loss was Bury’s ninth of the season and their sixth on their travels.

As for Aveley, they made it back-to-back weekend wins over Suffolk opposition, having won 2-1 at Mildenhall Town on January 13.

• In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, basement side Team Bury saw their scheduled home clash against Cornard United at Ram Meadow on Saturday postponed due to a waterlogged playing surface.

The Bury youngsters are without a fixture this weekend, with their return to match action set for Saturday, February 3 when Norfolk outfit Downham Town (11th) will be their visitors.

Team Bury have won only three of their matches so far this term, the last of which came back on September 26 away at Halstead Town.