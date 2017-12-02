Development on the agenda at Team Bury under new manager

The new Team Bury manager has said he feels it is ‘the right fit’ and that there is a lot of room for development, despite overseeing a 4-1 home loss in his first game.

Sam Crook, 26, said the score was complimentary to visitors March Town United and did not reflect the game, as he saw his new team play for the first time.

He admitted he is keen to get a first win under his belt in his first senior role in football management.

“There’s no pretending things have been good at Team Bury this season,” he said.

“There’s obviously not been too much to cheer about so I think a win would be as much for them as me.

“It would be a really important boost to their confidence.

“One of my aims is to breed a winning culture in the club, like they are doing with Bury Town. And, even though we lost, I was really pleased with the attitude of the players.

“It seems right, there was disappointment at the result, and a drive to win.

“If you have that you’re already on the right path really.”

Crook, from Norwich, is the son of former Norwich stalwart Ian, and so has been around football his whole life. The account manager spent time in Australia, playing for a local team at Bury Town’s level, before returning to the UK.

He will be joined by Paul Grainger and Wayne Green, both continuing in their former roles.

Crook added: “Without Paul and Wayne I would be in the dark, I think.

“They know the club, the players and the league, all things I am learning. I appreciate and will need their support over the next few months.

“And Ben (Chenery, Bury Town boss) is going to be around helping too. I have a lot of support.

“At the moment I just need some time to look at things, watch the team train and learn where and what needs to be done.

“Training is one of the hardest things for us though, as most of the players are U18s and so have other commitments. So I may also look at bringing a few players in, I’m not sure yet.

“But one of the things I’m here to do is work with Ben to improve the progression between Bury Town and Team Bury and the U18s obviously have a big part to play in that.

“I don’t want to decide too soon what’s going to happen and then change it, let’s see.”

He said he was excited by the opportunity to manage at this level and had bonded well with the team immediately.

“I took the warm-up and they responded really well to me,” he said. “And these were really positive early signs.

“So we travel to Cornard United on Saturday (3pm) and they’re a team really close to us in the league so it’s a big one.

“I want to see us play well.”

Grainger added he had enjoyed his role as caretaker manager but was happy to pass over the reigns and support Crook as his assistant.

“Everybody seems really uplifted by the appointment,” he said. “And it looks like we’re going to work really well together.”