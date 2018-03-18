Cup double ambition for team in first ever season

SUFFOLK FA

SUNDAY TROPHY

SEMI FINAL

Bardwell Sport 2

Hardwick 1

Bardwell Football Club will be aiming for a cup double this April, despite being in their first season as a club.

It comes as they successfully progressed through to the final of the county Sunday Trophy at the weekend.

The team, who play in Division Four of the Bury & District Sunday Football League, have already booked their place in the Knockout Cup final of their division on April 8.

The Sunday Trophy — contested by adult sides playing in the lowest tiers of Sunday league football — has been in existence since the 1988/89 season with Haverhill Borough the current holders.

But Bardwell will vie to take this title on April 22, when they face Monarchs at AFC Sudbury’s King Marsh Stadium.

Club secretary Christian Wickham said: “It’s a fantastic achievement for our first season formed as a team.

“I think a few people would have written us off at the start of the season but we have certainly gone out there and proven them wrong.

“And to be in two cup finals just shows what we are about as a football club.

“Hopefully we can push on now and bring some silverware home.”

Both teams went into Sunday’s fixture at Mildenhall Town Football Club’s Recreation Way knowing it would to be a tough game.

Bardwell, sponsored by Bederic, started brightly as they moved the ball around quickly and, at the 20-minute mark, were rewarded for their efforts with a penalty.

Mason Thorogood, Bardwell’s man of the match, was brought down in Hardwick’s 18-yard box before stepping up to take the spot-kick, duly converting.

The teams battled for the rest of the first half but struggled to create many chances.

Bardwell applied pressure at the start of the second half, as they dominated possession.

Thorogood was also involved in the side’s second goal as he supplied Ben Smith with a perfectly weighted pass to put him in on goal, with Smith scoring with a first-time shot.

But it seemed the second goal left Hardwick with nothing to lose as they went on the attack, with an aerial bombardment of Bardwell’s box.

But Hardwick were only able to score a consolation goal as Bardwell secured their spot in next month’s final.