Coach calls for another winning run in Stow’s quest for promotion

Tom Parke has called for Stowmarket Town to go on another lengthy winning run to keep alive their chances of promotion.

The Old Gold and Blacks bounced back from their first defeat in 2018 with a 3-0 win against relegation-threatened Ipswich Wanderers at Greens Meadow last weekend.

The win closed the gap on second-placed Coggeshall Town to six points, with the Essex side having one game in hand, with Stow having this weekend off after their home clash with Godmanchester Rovers was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

And Stow’s first-team coach, who joined the club in January, believes his new side cannot afford to drop many more points if they are to gatecrash the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division top two before the end of the season.

“Obviously at the time we were gutted (to lose 3-2 to Saffron Walden Town),” Parke said.

“But looking back at the video, at 0-0 we were amazing, at 2-2 we were amazing. We missed two open goals and got sucker punched.

“In that situation you can criticise people, but at the end of the day you have to hold your hands up and go again.

“In this league it’s all about putting runs together. Win eight, lose one. Win eight, draw one.

“If we can do that, whether we go up this year, or just miss out, it bodes well for whatever league we’re in next season.”

Stow quickly found themselves 2-0 up at Greens Meadow on Saturday, as goals from David Kempson and Josh Mayhew gave Rick Andrews’ men a two-goal cushion after 16 minutes.

Mayhew then rounded off the scoring with his second of the game, and 45th of the season, three minutes from time to move to within five goals of Matthew Metcalf’s 50-goal record for most goals scored in a single Thurlow Nunn League top-flight season.

With the transfer deadline in the Thurlow Nunn League fast approaching, Andrews has bolstered his squad with the signings of Payton Swatman, from Wroxham, and Harry Whayman, on loan from King’s Lynn Town until the end of the season.

Swatman, 23, came through Wroxham’s academy and went on to have spells at AFC Sudbury, Kirkley & Pakefield, Dereham Town and Great Yarmouth Town, before returning to Wroxham in the summer.

Meanwhile, Whayman, 18, is a winger who can also spent eight years on the books of Ipswich Town, before joining the football academy at Easton & Otley College.

The teenager has represented the England Colleges Football Association national side and joined King’s Lynn last summer.

Parke, who recently linked up with Stow from fellow Thurlow Nunn side Wroxham, said: “My job here is to help Rick and Muzzy (Paul Musgrove, assistant manager) identify players that we need.

“If they’re the right fit for the football club then hopefully they might be Stow players soon.”