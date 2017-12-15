Chenery is not overly fretting about Bury Town’s winless run

by russell claydon

russell.claydon@buryfreepress.co.uk

Twitter: @russclaydon

Following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Heybridge Swifts, the Blues go into tomorrow’s home game with Grays Athletic (3pm) without a win in seven and now down in 11th place with several of their rivals above them holding games in hand.

But with just four points still separating them from the top six, which is needed to guarantee a play-off berth, with another place potentially opening up as part of a national pyramid reorganisation at the end of the season, Chenery is not panicking about their season unravelling just yet.

He said: “Of course we need to get some wins but as long as you are performing in the right way, which we are, I am happy.

“Look, we have come up against some good teams recently, the likes of Barking, Bowers & Pitsea and Heybridge, who have all been on good runs, and we are unbeaten in our last three games, having only conceded one goal, which is excellent.

“When you get one end right you then need to look at getting the other end sorted.”

After revealing he was looking to bring in another striker last week, the Blues chief said he hopes to be able to tie up a deal for a new face in time for tomorrow’s match, while he also said he is hunting players in other positions.

“Things are happening,” he said. “I have spoke to a couple of clubs and things are ongoing.

“There will maybe be some news before Saturday, and it is not just strikers I am looking at.”

Following back-to-back goalless draws, Bury’s top scorer Cemal Ramadan eventually made their pressure at Heybridge count at the weekend by volleying in a superb strike for his 17th goal of the campaign in the 48th minute.

The visitors did not hold onto the lead for long, though, as Heybridge caught out the Blues defence on the hour mark when a cross was met by a great finish from Kreshnic Krasniqi.

Bury ended the stronger of the sides, with Ramadan spurning a good effort six minutes into injury time.

“I thought it was a really good point,” reflected Chenery.

“I was really pleased with the character of my team as they will be there-or-thereabouts come the end of the season, and we more than matched them at times.”

A frozen pitch saw Tuesday’s scheduled home game with Potters Bar Town called off, with Bury looking to record their first home league win at Ram Meadow tomorrow in five attempts.

Despite being back available from suspension, defender Darcy De’ath (knee) is the only doubt for the visit of a Grays Athletic side who sit just one place above them in 10th.