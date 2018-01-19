Chenery demands ‘points not performances’

Ben Chenery has outlined a tougher stance for the remainder of the season, claiming it is ‘now about the points, not the performances’ if Bury Town’s play-off dreams are to remain intact.

He spoke ahead of this Saturday’s away clash to Aveley in the Bostik League North Division (3pm), demanding a good result against a side 10 places below them in the league.

The ninth-placed team are five points adrift of a potential spot in the play-offs, a position Chenery believes is tenable.

He said: “As a manager you want to keep within two or three wins of a play-off spot.

“If you do that then you’re still in the fight. Anxiety can affect the results of teams as the season goes on. So we need to keep within touching distance and that’s up to us.

“At this stage of the season it’s about points rather than performances.”

He said that it was not ideal to go into the game against Aveley on the back of a 4-2 away loss to Haringey Borough on Saturday and had hoped to face mid-table Witham Town at home on Tuesday — but a waterlogged pitch saw the game postponed for the second time.

And, despite the game being ‘very winnable’ against a side struggling for traction in the league, Bury face an added challenge of a 3G pitch — a leg-sapping experience for teams not used to the artificial surface. Chenery feels his side will adapt and the return to form of both Cemal Ramadan and Darren Mills is what the team needed to bolster their play-off push.

n Meanwhile, Chenery has expressed pride in the achievements of former Bury youth players Jack Lankester and Brett McGavin.

They played in the Ipswich Town Under-18s side that beat Dagenham & Redbridge to reach the last 16 of the FA Youth Cup on Tuesday.

Lankester scored both goals in the 2-1 win and McGavin captained the side. Chenery said he was ‘so happy’ to see them doing well and knowing the club had played a hand in their development.