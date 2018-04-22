Bury Town Under-18s hoping to break up Sudbury’s monopoly

James Bloomfield is delighted his side will get a one-off game shot at breaking up AFC Sudbury’s monopoly on trophies in under-18s football after his Bury Town youngsters booked their place in the Suffolk Boys Midweek Cup Final.

The A134 west Suffolk rivals are set to meet in the county cup’s showpiece final for under-18s at Colchester United’s Weston Homes Community Stadium on the bank holiday Monday on May 7 (4pm).

AFC Sudbury Under-18s are the current holders with former Needham Market and Bury Town manager Danny Laws’ academy side having pulled off the quadruple last season and being on course to do the same this year after waltzing to the Thurlow Nunn League title.

Bloomfield’s side, who he revealed do not even get to train as a squad, such is the demands of the relationship of feeding into Team Bury and Bury Town sides and those players subsequently training with them, won a thrilling semi-final at Ram Meadow on Monday against Leiston 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

And now their manager is hoping his boys can rise to the occasion at a professional stadium to deny their rivals another clean sweep of trophies.

“For me personally and the players it has not been easy to think we have won every other game (than two defeats to AFC) other than one draw all season and we are not in contention for the league.

“But if I was part of the set-up at Sudbury I would want to do the same.

“Sudbury beat us both times but it took until the 101st minute to win in our home game and we were 2-0 up as well.

“We definitely had an opportunity to get one over on them at home.”

He said they will take great heart from going into the final in good form.

“We drew at home to Brightlingsea Regent but it has been 15 months since anyone other than Sudbury beat us in a league game.

“You would expect, as a manager, to lose one game through bad luck with a debated goal or something but it has not happened.”

Reflecting on Monday’s weather-delayed semi-final, which saw highly-rated striker Ollie Selfe convert Cameron Smith’s through-ball in the 52nd minute to equalise Leiston’s 15th-minute opener, before the drama of penalties, Bloomfield said: “It did make it a really exciting game and I would have loved to be a neutral watching it.

“Ollie was offered to go to Sudbury and is a very well thought of player.

“He is 17 and scores a lot of goals for us. In fact, until Sudbury had their 42-0 win, he was the leading goalscorer in the league.”

He said, despite what people may perceive, the side only contains around three players from West Suffolk College’s Football Programme, run by Needham boss Richard Wilkins and Bury’s first-team manager Ben Chenery, with those players having their own football agenda that incorporates Team Bury as well as college games.

But Bloomfield, whose captain is Bury Town first-team player Tommy Robinson, who turns out for them on their usual Thursday night slot, has brought in four players from Cambridge United’s shadow academy squad.

Attacking midfielder Josh Revell, with Ipswich Town from the ages of 8-16, is among those players along with defensive midfielder or centre-back Ben Steele, centre-back Henry Hall and goalkeeper Ollie Froud, who has previously played in Newmarket Town’s first team and helped win his side the shootout.