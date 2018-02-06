Bury Town match goes ahead

The Ram Meadow pitch has passed a pitch inspection this afternoon, meaning Bury Town's ill-fated fixture with Witham Town in the Bostik League North Division does go ahead this evening (Tues, Feb 2, 7.45pm).

The fixture against the mid-table Essex side has previously been postponed due to the effects of the wintry weather twice before.

There were fears it would fall victim to the elements for a third time after Team Bury's Thurlow Nunn League home game on Saturday was postponed due to a water-logged pitch while a 1pm pitch inspection was called today.

But despite the close-to-zero temperature and the forecast of snow, it has been agreed the game will go ahead this evening, subject to any severe weather arriving.

Club press officer Chris Ward said: "The pitch has passed an inspection but we are keeping an eye on the temperature and the forecast."

Bury will be bidding to end a dismal run of form that has seen them lose four straight matches to leave their play-off hopes all but extinguished, with the Blues now 13 points adrift of the top six in 11th place, and with the teams currently occupying guaranteed play-off berths holding games in hand.

Bury's latest defeat came at title-chasing Bowers & Pitsea on Saturday where they lost 4-2, despite goals from Cemal Ramadan and Darren Mills - which arrived once they were 3-0 down inside the last 20 minutes.

