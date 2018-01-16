Bury Town game postponed

A water-logged pitch has led to Bury Town’s scheduled Bostik League North Divsion home game Witham Town at Ram Meadow this evening (Tuesday, Jan 16) being called off.

It is the second time the fixture has fall victim to the weather, with the original date having been Saturday, December 30.

Bury were hoping to bounce back from Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at fellow play-off chasing Haringey Borough, while Witham are the current form team in the division, having won five of their last six, including the 3-0 victory at Tilbury on Saturday.

With the heavy rain falling through Monday, a 10am pitch inspection was called this morning before it the club made the announcement that it would have to be re-arranged.

Bury’s next game is now at 19th-placed Aveley (3pm), with the Blues currently six points and three places off a guaranteed top six play-off place, though they have played several more games than their rivals.

* For the latest from Bury Town, see Friday’s Bury Free Press.