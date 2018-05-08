Bury Town boss expecting tough challenge in final from Leiston

Bury Town boss Ben Chenery is not expecting opponents Leiston to be suffering a hangover when they meet in the Omni Freight Services Suffolk Premier Cup Final.

His Bostik League North Division side meet Leiston, who last Thursday saw their Premier Division play-off hopes ended by a 1-0 defeat to Dulwich Hamlet, in the final at Portman Road on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Chenery said: “I think it would have helped us more if they had won and gone on to get promoted as they will now want to finish the season on a high.

“Although they will be disappointed they didn’t go any further (manager) Glenn Driver and (assistant manager) Tony Kinsella will have them ready for Wednesday.

“Their players will want to get their boots back on and play in a cup final.”

Chenery said of Bury’s opponents: “I am mindful they are a very good side who play good football and are very positive when attacking and full of intensity.

“I would not be doing my job if we didn’t try to counteract that threat, but we also need to play our own brand of football that we are used to and comfortable with.

“We beat Needham Market (on penalties) in the semi-final and it is an achievable step in a one-off game to come out on top.

“We were looking to get in the play-offs, which didn’t happen, and we have had our highs and lows, but we are trying to build this football club with year-on-year improvement.

“We are the underdogs, which we like to be, and it is a huge occasion for the players and fans. Training has been full of intensity and there has been a good buzz around the club.”

Chenery said it was ‘touch and go’ as to whether goalkeeper Luis Tibbles, who has had an ankle injury, will be fit. Ben Mayhew is on standby to deputise.

However, Tevan Allen, who has had an ankle injury but played 20 minutes in Bury’s final game of the season against Haringey Borough, and Ryan Jolland (groin) should both be fit.

Roger Osborne, who scored the winning goal for Ipswich Town in the 1978 FA Cup Final against Arsenal, will be Guest of Honour at the final and will present the trophy.

Admission to Wednesday’s final is £10 for adults and £5 for concessions which applies to OAPS and children aged under-16.

Pre-school children accompanied by an adult will be admitted for £1.

A souvenir programme, priced £1, will be on sale.

Bury Town squad: Luis Tibbles, David Cooper, Tevan Allen, Ollie Fenn, Joe White, Kyran Clements, John Kennedy, Noel Aitkens, Cemal Ramadan, Ollie Hughes, Tommy Robinson, Joe Yaxley, Ben Mayhew, Jed Wigley, Ryan Yallop, Josh Revell, Harry Moore.

