Bury’s players set to be playing for their Portman Road places

Barring a big goal swing, Bury Town are guaranteed a top 10 finish going into tomorrow’s last Bostik League North Division fixture, at home to promotion-chasing Haringey Borough (3pm).

But despite the Blues having little to play for in terms of the league table, with possible finishes consigned between eighth to 10th — guaranteed to beat last season’s 11th — players will be hoping to put in good displays ahead of the Suffolk FA Premier Cup final.

It was thought that Ipswich Town’s two work experience loanees, Jack Lankester and Brett McGavin, had played their last game for Bury. But manager Ben Chenery received word on Thursday morning the pair could return to Ram Meadow for a final game, with neither eligible to play in the cup final at their parent club’s ground.

Tevan Allen (ankle) and Ryan Jolland (groin) could miss the game though as the club look to take no chance in doing any further damage ahead of the Portman Road clash on May 9 (7.30pm).

The Blues are set to bring their league campaign to a close at Ram Meadow having taken four points from their last two matches, a 1-1 home draw with AFC Sudbury on Thursday evening, repeating the scoreline in the first installment of the A134 west Suffolk derby on New Year’s Day, followed up by a 1-0 win at lowly Ware in Hertfordshire on Saturday.

Cemal Ramadan scored in both games, steering in Lankester’s great low delivery in front of a season-high crowd of 421 at Ram Meadow 20 minutes from time, only for Phil Kelly to strike 10 minutes later, before he converted a 64th-minute penalty at Ware to take his season tally to 33 (26 league).

Following Thursday’s game, assistant manager Christian Appleford said: “We asked him to give us a bit more than Saturday, which was not his best game, and he has popped up with a goal and that is what Cemal does, he is a great finisher. The amount of goals he has got this year shows that.

“I think it was a fantastic ball into the box from Jack Lankester, who came back in. They have linked up superbly well again, which is fantastic for us. It is just a shame we didn’t got go to take the three points.”

He added: “I think the result was fair, if I’m honest. Looking at the game I don’t think it was a great spectacle.

“It is just disappointing for us that once we have taken the lead we concede in such a sloppy way.”

Goalkeeper Luis Tibble also drew praise for saving ex-Bury player Joe Whight’s penalty before Ramadan’s goal on Thursday.

“We have obviously had a couple of penalty shootouts where he has been the star for us as well,” said Appleford.

Saturday’s opponents Haringey Borough, currently in fourth place, are one of four sides who could end up in the second automatic promotion spot. Potters Bar, Bowers and Heybridge are the others.