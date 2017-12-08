Bury boss on the hunt for a new striker

Ben Chenery has admitted a fresh face may be required in a bid to end Bury Town’s problems in front of goal.

Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw at neighbouring Mildenhall Town means the Blues head into tomorrow’s trip to promotion-hunting Heybridge Swifts (3pm) having scored just twice in their last six games.

Cemal Ramadan made a blistering start to the season and has 15 goals to his name so far, yet just three of those have come since the start of November, while fellow strikers Ollie Hughes and Darren Mills last scored on November 11 and October 3 respectively.

And it is a situation that may prompt Chenery, who is keen to see goals come from all over the pitch, delve into the transfer market.

“I have said to the lads — how many chances are we creating? Is the goalkeeper working enough? And it is not just about the strikers, are the midfielders chipping in enough?” he said.

“The hardest thing in football is to put the ball in the back of the net and that is what we are struggling with.

“I am looking (for another stirker) — they are good players here but you can only be judged on your last performance.

“I am judged as a manager on my last performance — you cannot be judged on what you have done previously.

“They have to be very honest with themselves, and they are. They need to deliver and if they can’t, we need to look.

“If there is a player that fits in to what we are trying to do here, I will take him.

“It does not mean I will be getting rid of anyone, it is just about shaking things up.

“As a player, if someone comes in and scores goals, it brings a breath of fresh air and it gets us moving.

“At the same time, the lads we have are very good players — they have not become bad players over night.”

The midweek stalemate at Recreation Way has left Chenery’s men 11th in the Bostik League Division One North standings, five points adrift of the top six.

After travelling to Heybridge, Bury will welcome Potters Bar Town (5th) to Ram Meadow on Tuesday (7.45pm).