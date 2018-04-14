Bury boss Chenery close to return after heart scare

Ben Chenery has said his recent heart scare will not restrict him in resuming his duties as Bury Town manager — and he could be back in the dugout barking out the orders tomorrow.

The Blues boss made a return to watch his side in action from the stands in a 3-0 defeat away at second-placed Potters Bar Town on Saturday.

And with tomorrow’s home game against Brentwood Town (3pm) marking a month since he was last on the side of the pitch, he has revealed there has never been any doubt after his consultations with doctors that he is able to return to the stresses of football management.

“It is not a decision to make,” he said. “The cardiologist at the hospital said he hopes not to see me again.

“He said for me it is more about the late nights I have been spending getting prepared for a combination of work and football.

“It is about managing that to get some more me time rather than staying up past midnight preparing for the busy lifestyles that many of us lead nowadays.

“It is important I now look after myself a bit better and use the good team I have around me at Bury Town to help me out where I need it as they have shown in my absence they are more than capable.

“Football is key to me and is something I will keep doing.”

Chenery said his condition — which led to an inflammation of the sac which surrounds the heart, resulting in a two-day spell in specialist heart hospital Papworth — was thought to have been down to the effects of a virus combined with stress.

He said: “I had an attack on my heart, the gravity of that they were not exactly sure of.

“The pain was incredible in my chest and went on for quite a while.”

He added: “Fortunately I was strong enough to fight it (the virus).

“The people at West Suffolk Hospital, who disagnosed me quickly and got me moved to Papworth, were excellent, as were the people there.”

He said is due to be at tomorrow’s home game but will make a late decision on how he feels in terms of being in the dugout or the stands.

• On the pitch, Bury conceded twice in the first half-an-hour at promotion-hopefuls Potters Bar on Saturday before letting in a third with just under 15 minutes to play.

“It was always going to be a tough place to go and we did not perform at the levels we have been, from what I’ve been told, of course,” said Chenery.

With the Ram Meadow pitch failing a pitch inspection on Tuesday due to standing water ahead of Tuesday’s re-arranged Easter Monday derby with AFC Sudbury, it leaves the Blues 10 points off the top six in 10th heading into tomorrow’s game with Brentwood (20th).

The derby with Sudbury, who lie one place below the Blues and three points adrift, has been re-scheduled for next Thursday (April 19, 7.45pm).

Although their original season target of a play-off place could be mathematically ended over the next week, with Bury 10 points adrift and having played more games than their rivals, Chenery said securing a top-10 finish, to eclipse last season’s 11th spot and 13th the year before, as well as finishing above rivals AFC Sudbury, gives them ‘plenty to play for’. He added the players are also playing for their futures at Bury.