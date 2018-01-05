Bottom side Team Bury are turning a corner, says manager Crook

His Team Bury side may be bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division and winless in his six games since he took over, but Sam Crook believes there are plenty of positive signs emerging.

Bury Town’s reserve side led 1-0 (Tommy Robinson) at fourth place Framlingham Town on Saturday before succumbing to a 2-1 loss after Darcy De’ath was sent off in the second half.

Manager Crook said: “On paper the results have looked a lot worse than they were.

“The only one that was really justified was the Boxing Day defeat to Needham Market Reserves (6-1).

“The rest have been a lot closer. I think it will start to turn, definitely.

“I thought we were the better side against Framlingham — the red card was a massive game-changer — and that was a big indication we are going in the right direction.”

With Bury Town’s home game called off, first-team players Darren Mills, De’ath and Robinson were released to join up with the side.

And Crook feels it is important to have a few fringe players involved more regularly to help out the younger players.

“Seven of the team were still under-18 players,” he said.

Meanwhile, veteran striker Martin Westcott has left to join Debenham LC, who Team Bury travel to tomorrow (3pm).

Elsewhere in the division, Needham Market Reserves saw their home game with Diss Town called off due to the effects of the wet weather. Steve Foley’s side host Swaffham tomorrow (3pm).

Thetford Town finished the year with a flourish in the Premier Division with a 6-0 away win at Wivenhoe Town with Andrew Wood scoring a hat-trick as well as strikes from Alex McIntosh, Max Melanson and Robbie Priddle.

The 12th place Brecklanders host 11th Stanway Rovers tomorrow.

Waterlogged pitches meant Stowmarket Town’s home game with FC Clacton and Walsham-le-Willows’ home match with Kirkley & Pakefield were both postponed, with third place Stow travelling to Ipswich Wanderers this weekend (3pm) while Walsham travel to Saffron Walden Town (all 3pm).