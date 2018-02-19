BOSTIK LEAGUE: Ofosu departs Mildenhall

Just a matter of days after signing his brother, Mildenhall Town have lost the services of Claudio Ofosu.

The Stevenage frontman joined the Bostik League North Division outfit on a loan deal back in December, making his debut during the 1-1 draw at Romford.

However, after featuring on 13 occasions and scoring three goals in a Mildenhall shirt, Ofosu has now returned to his League Two parent club ahead of a loan switch to a higher-league side.

It comes on the back of elder sibling Andrew signing on the dotted line at Recreation Way ahead of Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Potters Bar Town — a game that turned out to be Claudio’s last for the club.

Manager Dean Greygoose said: “Claudio has been brilliant for us.

“He has really pushed on during his time with us, shown a great attitude and always had a smile on his face.

“We wish him well for the future and really hope he is able to go on from here.”

