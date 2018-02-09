BOSTIK LEAGUE: Mulready back at Soham

His goals helped to keep Soham Town Rangers up last season and now Sam Mulready is back wearing a green and white-striped shirt.

The striker first linked up with the Greens in January 2017 and after making a slow start to life at Julius Martin Lane, he exploded into action at the business end of the campaign.

His nine goals in as many appearances — including a brace during the dramatic final-day 4-3 win over Maldon & Tiptree — went a long way to preserving Soham’s Bostik League North Division status for another term.

Such form meant Mulready was in high demand during the summer and it was Corby Town of the Northern Premier League Division One South that won the race for his signature.

The former Grimsby Town man took little time in settling in to his new surroundings and just before Christmas he was the club’s leading goalscorer.

However, a cut in the budget has seen a number of changes at Steel Park in recent weeks, one of which was Mulready’s departure.

His availability alerted a number of potential suitors, but the frontman has opted to move back to Soham.

Delighted player-boss Robbie Mason said: “Sam really enjoyed it with us last season but he had a great offer from Corby.

“For whatever reason he has left there and as soon as I heard about it I was on the phone to him.

“He was in high demand and it is great we have been able to attract a player like that back to the club.

“Our wingers are playing really well at the moment so he should get plenty of service.

“He will play up top with Craig (Gillies) and those two will scare any back line.”

All being well, Mulready will be included in the squad for Saturday’s home encounter against Hertford Town (3pm).

Meanwhile, Soham have announced that winger Joe Bennett has left the club to join Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Haverhill Rovers.