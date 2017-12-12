BOSTIK LEAGUE: Games off as big freeze hits Bury Town and AFC Sudbury

Matches involving Bury Town and AFC Sudbury scheduled for tonight (Tuesday, December 12) have both been called off following morning pitch inspections.

Bury Town were due to host Potters Bar Town in the Bostik League Division One North, but the Ram Meadow pitch was frozen during the 10am inspection and the game called off.

In the same division, AFC Sudbury had been due to play a re-arranged match down in Essex at Maldon & Tiptree, with the original game having been abandoned in August due to a floodlight failure at half-time.

A 10am pitch inspection also took place at Manor Drive, but a snow covered frozen pitch led to the game being called off.

Bury Town (11th) are due to be in action at Ram Meadow on Saturday, with Grays Athletic (10th) visiting (3pm).

AFC Sudbury (15th) are scheduled to be at the side directly below them in the table, Witham Town, on Saturday (3pm) before hosting current 12th placed side Hertford Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).