BOSTIK LEAGUE: Coakley swaps Needham for AFC

Needham Market’s Darryl Coakley has signed a two-year deal with AFC Sudbury.

The move has reunited Coakley with his former boss Mark Morsley, who signed the left-back for Needham back in August 2013.

Coakley went on to make more than 233 appearances for the Bostik League Premier Division Marketmen — scoring 10 goals — but he will now continue his career in the North Division with Sudbury.

The ex-Cambridge United defender is the fifth player to have swapped Needham for Sudbury since Morsley took over at the King’s Marsh Stadium in October last year.

* For more reaction to the move, see this week’s Free Press print edition